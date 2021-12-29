Xiaomi 12, 12X, and 12 Pro smartphones officially launched in China

As expected, after teasing it for several weeks, Xiaomi has now officially launched its flagship Xiaomi 12 series of smartphones in its home country China. The lineup includes three models — Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12X.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is the top-of-the-line offering, features a 6.73-inch 2K Samsung E5 OLED 1-120Hz LTPO display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Taking care of the photography is a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 2x portrait camera. On the front side, there’s a 32MP snapper housed inside the punch-hole cutout at the top-center of the screen.

It is powered by a 4,600mAh battery with the first 120W single-cell fast charging that is claimed to fully charge the device in 18 minutes. The phone also has 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 12 and 12X come with a 6.28-inch FHD+ flexible OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the 12X is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Both of them come packed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, they feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP telemacro lens. On the front side, there’s a 32MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phones are powered by a 4,500mAh battery and come with 67W fast charging support. The Xiaomi 12 also has support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. All three smartphones come pre-installed with the company’s own MIUI 13 custom skin based on the Android operating system.

All three Xiaomi 12 series smartphones come in Black, Blue, and Purple colors with a glass back. However, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro gets an additional Green vegan leather version.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

6.73-inch AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display with 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1500 nits brightness, 8,000,000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform

Xiaomi 12 Specifications

6.28-inch AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1100 nits brightness, 5,000,000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform

Xiaomi 12X Specifications

6.28-inch AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1100 nits brightness, 5,000,000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi 12 Pro 8 GB + 128 GB: 4,699 yuan (~$737) 8 GB + 256 GB: 4,999 yuan (~$785) 12 GB + 256 GB: 5,399 yuan (~$847)

Xiaomi 12 8 GB + 128 GB: 3,699 yuan (~$580) 8 GB + 256 GB: 3,999 yuan (~$627) 12 GB + 256 GB: 4,399 yuan (~$690)

Xiaomi 12X 8 GB + 128 GB: 3,199 yuan (~$502) 8 GB + 256 GB: 3,499 yuan (~$549) 12 GB + 256 GB: 3,799 yuan (~$596)



All three smartphones are now available for pre-order in China and will go on sale from 31st December.