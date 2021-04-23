Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launched in India; features 6.81-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 12 GB RAM

As promised, Xiaomi has today launched its latest flagship smartphone in the Indian market — Mi 11 Ultra. Along with this, the company has also launched the Mi 11X series of smartphones in India and the Mi QLED TV 75.

The smartphone features a 6.81-inch E4 AMOLED quad curved DotDisplay that offers a peak brightness of 1,700 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, and MEMC motion compensation.

It also comes with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection. There’s also a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary always-on display on the back for notifications and selfie preview.

Under the hood, the device comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset along with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As for the camera, there’s a triple-camera setup that includes a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 primary sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 48 MP telephoto camera.

On the front side, the device features a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone also comes with support for an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is water-resistant with IP68 ratings and has sound optimized by Harman Kardon.

The smartphone is running the latest Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 custom UI on top. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with support for 67W wired charging, 67W wireless fast charging, and 10w wireless reverse charging.

The Xiaomi MI 11 Ultra comes in a single Ceramic White color. It is priced at Rs 69,990 and will soon go on sale in India. More information will be revealed through the company’s social media platforms.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Specifications

Display: 6.81-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display with 3200×1440 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1700 nits (peak) brightness, 900 nits (HBM), 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, MEMC, 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection + 1.1-inch (126 x 294) AMOLED rear touch always-on display with 450 nits (peak) brightness

Mi 11 Ultra Pricing and Availability in India