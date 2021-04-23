Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro smartphones officially launched in India; pricing starts at Rs 29,999

Along with the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in the Indian market, expanding the lineup of devices under the Chinese company’s Mi 11 series.

Apart from the chipset and camera configuration, everything else remains the same in terms of specifications in both the phones. They feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Mi 11X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC while the Pro variant comes packed with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The devices come with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Mi 11X features a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary camera, an 8 MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5 MP telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

On the other hand, the Mi 11X Pro comes with a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, LED flash, an 8 MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5 MP telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Both the smartphones come with a 20 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The devices come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Hi-Res audio, Dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos.

The devices run the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 12 custom UI on top. They are powered by a 4,520mAh with 33W wired fast charging along with QC3 + and PD3.0 fast charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro come in Celestial Silver and Lunar White with Frosted back and Cosmic Black with Shiny back. The pricing for the Mi 11X starts at Rs 29,999 while the pricing for the Mi 11X Pro starts at Rs 39,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, MEMC, 120Hz refresh rate, 1300nit (HBM) / 900nit (Typ) brightness, 5,000,000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6/8 GB LPPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage

128 GB UFS 3.1 storage OS: MIUI 12 based on Android 11

20 MP with 0.8μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Hi-Res audio, Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Hi-Res audio, Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (Wi-Fi 6E in pro), Bluetooth 5.1 (Bluetooth 5.2 in Pro), GPS (L1 + L5), NavIC, USB Type-C

5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (Wi-Fi 6E in pro), Bluetooth 5.1 (Bluetooth 5.2 in Pro), GPS (L1 + L5), NavIC, USB Type-C Battery: 4520mAh with 33W wired QC3 + / PD3.0 fast charging

