Mi QLED TV 75-inch 4K@120Hz Smart Android TV launched in India featuring Dolby Vision HDR

Alongside Xiaomi’s flagship smartphones, the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11X Pro, the company also launched its new 75-inch 4K Android TV, the Mi QLED TV 75″ featuring Dolby Vision HDR priced at Rs 1,19,999 in the Indian television market.

Taking a step further, the company has brought even a larger screen with wide viewing angles, the Mi QLED TV 75″ has an amazing 75-inch QLED display with Ultra HD 4K resolution and utilizing the Quantum Dot Technology. The panel uses a 120Hz refresh rate panel with Reality Flow 120 (MEMC) and 30W 6-speaker audio setup.

One of the notable highlights is its borderless design, 97% screen-to-body ratio, the screen has almost invisible bezels offering a great cinematic experience. The Mi TV QLED 75″ uses aluminum alloy frames all around the TV, cut with laser precision and sandblasting giving a premium metallic look. The back of the TV is covered with a film of Carbon fibre to round off the premium design. It ships with a new premium floating stand that adds to the aesthetics.

Along with the beautiful design, it also brings a host of popular codec support such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), along with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD for an enhanced experience.

About the quality of the display, the Mi TV QLED 75″ uses its proprietary Vivid Picture Engine and offers better saturated colors, a wider color spectrum (100% NTSC), 95% DCI-P3, as well as, comes with full-array local dimming technology. With 192 zones of these, it has granular control over the contrast enabling deeper blacks and brighter whites bringing in the contrast ratio to 10,000:1 and 1000 nits peak brightness.

About its built-in audio, it has a premium speaker setup rated 30W enabled by 6 drivers that can support Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. It comprises a custom-made sound-box including 2 tweeters, 2 full-range drivers, and 2 woofers offering an immersive acoustic multi-dimensional sound experience.

As per Xiaomi, Mi QLED TV 75″ ships with a huge speaker cavity which is 2.3x times the size of a typical speaker box. It hosts 0.5 litre for each box making it a total of 1 litre speaker volume, delivering superior sound output from the drivers.

On the software side, Mi TV QLED 75″ comes with the Android TV 10 out-of-the-box that supports more than 5000+ apps and games from Google Play, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney+ Hotstar. It also comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

It runs on the latest version of PatchWall with deep integration of more than 25+ content partners, and offers unique features such as Universal search, User Centre, Kids Mode, Smart Recommendations, and Live TV. It also enables users to control home AIOT devices from the comfort of their couch using the new Mi Home App.

It comes with built-in far-field mics for voice input or Google Assistant commands. Mi QLED TV 75″ comes with the ‘Works with Alexa’ function enabling users to talk to Mi TV with the help of Echo devices at home (in an OTA update).

Moving to the connectivity options of the TV, it comes with the new HDMI 2.1 compatible ports and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to support next-gen consoles. The device also supports e-ARC, a next-gen technology that acts as a great boost for bandwidth and audio speed.

The back panel has 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 2.0, LAN/Ethernet port, Antenna/Cable IN Optical output for audio, AV input, and 3.5 mm jack for headphones for wired connectivity, and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, eARC for wireless connectivity.

Specs include a 64-bit quad-core Cortex-A55 processor from MediaTek MT9611 clocked at 1.5 GHz coupled with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics and 2 GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The price for the Mi QLED TV 75″ starts from Rs 1,19,999 for a 75-inch size and will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, and Flipkart.com starting 27th April 2021 at 12 PM. Launch offers include cashback of up to Rs 7,500 with HDFC debit and credit cards. There is also an extended No Cost EMI option for up to 12 months.

Mi QLED TV 75″ Specifications

Borderless/Bezel-less design, Aluminum alloy frames, Carbon fibre back Audio: 30W stereo speakers, 6 speaker driver design, 1 litre speaker cavity, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

30W stereo speakers, 6 speaker driver design, 1 litre speaker cavity, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD Software: PatchWall OS based on Android TV 10

PatchWall OS based on Android TV 10 CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, MediaTek MT 9611 SoC

1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, MediaTek MT 9611 SoC GPU: Mali-G52 MP2

Mali-G52 MP2 Memory: 2 GB RAM, LPDDR3

2 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB internal

32 GB internal Connectivity (Wired): 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 2.0, LAN/Ethernet, Optical output, AV input, 3.5 mm jack

3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 2.0, LAN/Ethernet, Optical output, AV input, 3.5 mm jack Connectivity (Wireless): Dual band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, eARC

Dual band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, eARC Others: Hands-free Google Assistant, Google Chromecast built-in, ‘Works with Alexa’ function, 11ms input lag 4K@60Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode

Hands-free Google Assistant, Google Chromecast built-in, ‘Works with Alexa’ function, 11ms input lag 4K@60Hz, Codec Support: AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4, Dolby, DTS, FLAC, AAC, AC4, OGG & ADPCM

AV1, H.265, H.264, H.263, VP8/VP9/VC1, MPEG1/2/4, Dolby, DTS, FLAC, AAC, AC4, OGG & ADPCM Power Supply: 360W, 100-240V～50/60Hz,

360W, 100-240V～50/60Hz, Operating-Environment: 0℃ ～ 40℃ with 20% ～ 80% humidity, -15℃ ～ 45℃ (storage temperature) with relative humidity < 80%​

0℃ ～ 40℃ with 20% ～ 80% humidity, -15℃ ～ 45℃ (storage temperature) with relative humidity < 80%​ Dimensions: 673.50 mm x 969.80 mm x 1,029.90 mm, 368.89 mm (base width)

673.50 mm x 969.80 mm x 1,029.90 mm, 368.89 mm (base width) Weight: 33.3 kg (including base), 31.1 kg (without base)

Mi QLED TV 75″ Price, Availability, & Offers