Best Xiaomi Mi 11X Tricks, Tips, Quick Shortcuts, And Features

Xiaomi’s new MIUI 12 packs a lot of additional features and customizations comprehensively such that it makes it easier for you to do things quickly and use the smartphone efficiently. The Mi 11X, along with the Mi 11X Pro, is among the great smartphones this year and it runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 skin on top. Here are some of the best Mi 11X tricks, tips, quick shortcuts, and hidden features that you should know if you own the Xiaomi Mi 11X.

1) Lock Apps With Your Fingerprints

Among the handy Mi 11X tricks that you can try is to lock apps with fingerprints and secure them so that the next time you open the app, it asks you a fingerprint authentication. I assume most users, if not all, use the fingerprint scanner to unlock the phone, but what If I tell you that you can use it for locking the apps as well.

You can lock individual apps on the Mi 11X to add more security to the phone. If someone tries to access any app on your smartphone, a fingerprint authentication will show up to unlock the app.

To start with it, you have to initially set up the fingerprint scanner if you haven’t done it yet, and then you can proceed to lock apps with fingerprints.

Head to the Security app on the homescreen or Settings -> Security and choose App Lock.

Select the apps you want to lock with the fingerprint scanner. just put your finger on the scanner to unlock it the next time you open a locked app.

2) Make Use Of Dark Mode

Tried using the Dark Mode? It changes your overall device theme to dark colors with all the apps. The Mi 11X offers an AMOLED screen and it has the Dark Mode that allows you to save battery life with its AMOLED screen as well as helps you to prevent Eye Strain with its darker interface while using the phone at night.

The dark mode is now natively built into Android and works system-wide, hence, it’s now a crucial feature for all Androids that can be utilized. Dark Mode is widely used these days and several smartphones now offer this mode, whether they are using a custom interface or the stock Android. This is one of the useful Mi 11X tricks that you will find.

To enable Dark Mode on Mi 11X, follow these steps.

Head to Settings -> Display -> Dark Mode

Turn on the Dark Mode slider.

3) Take Screenshots With Three Fingers

Taking screenshots isn’t as easy as the three-finger gesture, use your three fingers to take screenshots. If you think the easiest way to take screenshots is the usual power button and the volume down button, this three-finger gesture might be the easiest option available right now for your Mi 11X. It takes just three fingers to take screenshots! Yes, all you have to do is swipe on the screen downwards with your fingers and the screenshot will be saved in no time.

This feature is turned on by default, however, you can disable or re-enable it from the settings on your phone.

Go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> Gesture Shortcuts -> Take a screenshot .

Turn on the Slide three fingers down slider.

4) Make Use Of App Drawer

The MIUI on the Mi 11X allows you to customize the interface by putting everything in the App Drawer and keeping your homescreen clean. All you have to do is just push a button and everything will be organized on its own.

Why not use a menu that lets you search apps more quickly? Most newer and recent MIUI interfaces don’t come with an App Drawer interface by default, the shortcut to apps and games can be found on the Homescreen and it can be a task when you want to search one out of several installed apps and games.

Those of you who have a habit of using the phones with an App Drawer can enable it with this simple trick. If you wish to keep the App Drawer on the Mi 11X, you will see all the apps in the drawer whilst seeing shortcuts on the homescreen.

To turn on App Drawer on Mi 11X, follow these steps

Head to Settings -> Home Screen -> Home Screen .

Select the With App drawer option and hit the back button to save your changes.

Now go back to the homescreen and access the app drawer by swiping on the screen towards the upside.

5) View Real-Time Internet Speed In Status Bar

There’s nothing better than viewing your 4G/5G or Wi-Fi internet speed right in the status bar if you encounter hiccups in the network. For those who want to know the actual speed of the internet while downloading files or streaming videos, the Mi 11X can show you the real-time internet speed in the status bar for Wi-Fi as well as Mobile Data.

Go to Settings -> Display -> Control Centre & Notification Shade

Turn on the Show Connection Speed slider.

Check the status bar and notice the real-time speed indicator.

6) Launch Dual Apps Of Same Kind

Running two accounts on the same app is possible and can be useful if you want to keep a different app on the same phone for different purposes. For instance, running two WhatsApp is possible on the Mi 11X, all it takes is a cloned WhatsApp to be created using a built-in feature called Dual Apps and it’s among the top Mi 11X tricks.

The dual apps feature allows you to run two apps of the same type at the same time with two different accounts. This feature creates a clone of the original app so that you can enjoy the same app with another account without hindering the original app, be it WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, or whatsoever.

To run dual apps, go to Settings -> Apps -> Dual apps and choose the apps you want to clone.

7) Customize The Control Centre Shortcuts [MIUI 12]

This can be one of the useful Mi 11X tricks that you can try. If you aren’t aware, the Mi 11X has MIUI that can be customized according to your needs. The new MIUI 12 has a lot of customizations and among them is this one nifty feature you can grab to change the notification panel shortcuts. It can be handy at times, it’s called the Control Center that holds all the important shortcuts you use in your daily routine.

The Control Centre offers you quick access to shortcuts like WiFi, Bluetooth, Screen Recorder, Dark Mode, and many more, and if you want to add your own shortcut from the available list, here’s what you can do.

Swipe down from the left side of your screen to bring up Control Centre .

Press on the Edit Icon from the top to add or remove toggles as per your needs.

This way you can customize the Control Center on the Mi 11X.

8) View Battery Percentage In The Status Bar

The Mi 11X offers a quick switch that adds a percentage next to the battery icon and this will allow you to view the battery percentage in the status bar. We all know that many Android smartphones don’t show you the battery percentage in the notification bar. You will rather see just an icon with an animated battery icon in the status bar which doesn’t give you much idea of the actual remaining battery.

To view the battery percentage, here’s what you can do.

Simply head to the Settings -> Notifications & status bar and enable the battery percentage slider.

That was it, these are some of the best Mi 11X tricks, tips, shortcuts, and features you should know. Want more about the smartphone? Check out our full review of the Xiaomi Mi 11X.

