Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker with Google Assistant support launched in India

Along with the Mi smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve, China-based Xiaomi also launched a few other devices in the Indian market, including the Mi Smart Speaker, which comes powered by Google Assistant.

It comes with 12W speakers that pack a 63.5mm driver and Texas Instruments’ TAS5805M Hi-Fi Audio Processor, offering a 360-degree rich surround sound.

There’s also support for DTS sound, and the connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi. It comes with two far-field microphones for accurate voice recognition.

Thanks to the support for Google Assistant, it can be connected with the Google Home app to control smart home devices. It also enables users to play and control music with voice commands, along with checking the weather, getting answers, setting reminders, and much more in English as well as the Hindi language.

With support for Chromecast built-in, it can be used to stream shows, movies, and music on the TV or speaker. Mi Smart Speakers can also be paired together for a cinematic stereo sound experience.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker comes in Black color for a price of Rs 3,999 and will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores from 1st October. As an introductory offer, it will cost Rs 3,499 and the company is also offering free Gaana Plus subscription for a year.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker Features

2.5″ full frequency 12W speaker

63.5mm sound driver

Dual mics with far-field voice wake up support

Texas Instruments’ TAS5805M Hi-Fi Audio Processor

Bluetooth 4.2, supports A2DP; Wi-Fi 2.4GHz / 5GHz

Touch control for play/pause, music controls on the top

Option to switch off mic when needed

Pricing and Availability in India