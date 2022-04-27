Xiaomi has added its latest Android tablet to its portfolio, the Xiaomi Pad 5 which is an 11-inch tablet featuring a 2K display with 1B colors, 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, Snapdragon 860 CPU, and packs an extra-large 8,720 mAh battery. Here are our hands-on and first impressions of the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications

11.0-inch IPS display, 10-bit (1B colors), 2K WQHD+ resolution (2,560 x 1600 pixels, 275 ppi), 16:10 aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits (typ.) brightness, DCI-P3 Software: MIUI for Pad 13.0.3 interface, Android 11 operating system

₹26,999 (128 GB), ₹28,999 (256 GB) Availability: 7th May 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India

It’s been a while since Xiaomi released tablets this big, this is an 11-inch tablet that supports a stylus pen and a detachable keyboard as an accessory. On the design front, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has a sleek and slim form factor, metallic frames, and offers a solid build quality. This could be one of the slimmest Android tablets you will find in this segment.

Xiaomi has put a 2K display on the tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 5 offers a stunning 11.0-inch screen with 10-bit color depth (1B colors) and a whopping resolution of WQHD+ resolution (2,560 x 1600 pixels, 275 ppi). The display here is IPS and supports a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3, and 500 nits (typ.) brightness.

The tablet supports a magnetic stylus and a detachable keyboard that is available separately. What’s unusual is you don’t find a fingerprint scanner and a SIM tray on the tablet, the tablet is only Wi-Fi supported and you can’t use a SIM card on it. However, the tablet has an impressive audio experience, since you get quad speakers, you are likely to get amazing sound quality out of it, the 4x speakers support Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio Certification.

Holding the tablet landscape, you get volume controls on the top, dual microphones, and a stylus placeholder whereas the bottom side has a keyboard accessory connector. The left side offers a power key which is used to unlock the tablet, another microphone, and dual loudspeakers. The right side has one more mic, two more loudspeakers, and a USB Type-C to charge the tablet. No 3.5 mm jack is found, you will end up using a Type-C to 3.5 mm adapter, this is clearly due to its slim form factor.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, an octa-core SoC that lies in the upper midrange segment. The Snapdragon 860 is clocked at 2.96 GHz and is paired along with Adreno 640 GPU for high-performance gaming.

About the CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 is an upper midrange SoC manufactured in a 7nm process consisting of a 1+3+4 Kryo 485 cores configuration, one high-performance Kryo 485 Gold core clocked at 2.96 GHz, three performance Kryo 485 Gold cores clocked at 2.42 GHz, and four power-efficient Kryo 485 Silver cores clocked at 1.78 GHz.

On the camera side, the tablet carries a single 13 MP rear camera with support for 4K video recording and dual-tone LED flash while the front side has an 8 MP selfie shooter for video calling and selfie needs.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by its own MIUI for Pad interface version 13.0.3 software based on the Android 11 operating system. The interface has been customized for the tablet experience and offers a chunk of Android features and customizations.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has an extra-large battery of 8,720 mAh capacity that delivers at least 10 hours of gaming, 16 hours of video playback, and 5 days of music playback. If we consider 16 hours of battery on the tablet for its video playback, you can watch eight movies 2 hours long on a single charge which is pretty good. The Xiaomi Pad 5 supports 33W fast charging (the box provides a 22.5W charger).

The Xiaomi Pad 5 offers a large 11-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit screen depth, an extra-large 8,720 mAh battery, a fast processor for smoother, powerful gaming performance, and quad loudspeakers for a great audio experience. The tablet comes in two storage variants – 128 GB and 256 GB both with 6 GB RAM, the price for the tablet starts at ₹26,999 for 128 GB and ₹28,999 for its 256 GB storage variant.