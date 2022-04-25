realme has launched its latest Narzo series smartphone in India, the realme Narzo 50A Prime is the upper variant of the Narzo 50A which we saw last year. The Narzo 50A Prime offers an 8.1 mm slim design, 50 MP triple cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, and more. Here are our hands-on and first impressions of the Narzo 50A Prime.

realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate

Software: realme UI R Edition, Android 11

CPU: 12nm Unisoc Tiger T612 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.82 GHz

GPU: TBD

TBD Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, microSD card slot up to 1 TB (dedicated)

Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP main + 2 MP macro + B&W lens), single LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP IMX355

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM, dual 4G standby support

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

Charging: 18W Dart charging

Colors: Flash Black, Flash Blue

Price: ₹11,499 (4 GB + 64 GB), ₹12,499 (4 GB + 128 GB)

Looking at the realme Narzo 50A Prime, the design appears to be highly premium and looks absolutely stunning. The glossy glass-like finish, the flattened edges, everything about the design is so great, realme calls it Dynamic Glowing Design that glows in the light. The overall look of the smartphone resembles the realme C35, however with different patterns on the back, the rear side has a Kevlar Speed Texture Design.

The Narzo 50A Prime boasts a far better design than the Narzo 50A and its upper variant Narzo 50. The moment you pick up the phone and you will feel the difference in the design, this is the best designed Narzo phone we have seen so far.

The front side has a 6.6-inch IPS display with a Full HD+ resolution, however, uses a standard 60 Hz refresh rate, not the 90 Hz or 120 Hz (realme Narzo 50). The front side has a notch-style selfie camera of 8 MP and a triple-camera setup on the rear side. It comes in two color variants – Flash Black and Flash Blue, we have the Flash Black color variant as you can see in the images below.

Unlike the Narzo 50A which has a fingerprint scanner on the backside, the Narzo 50A Prime has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button for locking and unlocking the phone. In the box, you get the phone, a USB Type-C cable, SIM ejector, and user manuals, no case, and no charger. realme wants to minimize the impact of its products on the environment, a similar case with the realme GT2 Pro 5G which uses a paper tech design.

Moving to the bottom side, it has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a microphone, and loudspeakers. The power key + fingerprint scanner is on the right side while the volume control is on the left side alongwith the dual SIM tray supporting the 4G network.

The CPU is neither from Qualcomm nor from MediaTek, this time the company has put a new entry-level octa-core CPU which we recently saw on the realme C31. The realme Narzo 50A Prime equips a Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC clocked at 1.82 GHz at max. The new CPU is expected to deliver a performance similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.

It comes in two variants, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage as the base variant while the top variant has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. You can expand the storage via a microSD card on both variants up to up to 1 TB.

Unlike its bigger sibling realme Narzo 50 and the Narzo 50A, the realme Narzo 50A Prime runs on the realme UI R Edition based on the Android 11 operating system with a 5th March 2022 security patch. The realme UI R Edition is based on Android 11 and is designed for budget smartphones and offers a stock Android look. The realme UI 3.0 is a more advanced Android update compared to the R Edition interface, you can see the new realme UI 3.0 loaded with features.

On the camera’s front, the realme Narzo 50A Prime packs a triple camera setup, similar to the Narzo 50A and the realme C31, you will see a 50 MP primary camera, 2 MP macro camera, and one B&W camera. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

Early Verdict

The realme Narzo 50A Prime looks stylish and comes in an 8.1 mm slim design that glows in the light, its flattened edges and slim form factor makes the smartphone a fabulous charmer. The 50 MP camera package, 5,000 mAh battery, and a decent octa-core processor show the smartphone has a deserving price value which is ₹11,499. The price starts at ₹11,499 for the 64 GB storage variant and ₹12,499 for the 128 GB storage variant.