Alongside launching the Redmi Note 5A in China, Xiaomi has also launched a higher end variant of this device called Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime which comes with better processor, more RAM and bumped up front camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime sports metal back and has design similar to that of the Redmi Note 5A. However, unlike the Redmi Note 5A which is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC and 2 GB RAM, the Redmi Note 5A Prime comes with Snapdragon 435 under the hood which is laced with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM comes with 64 GB of storage.

The device has a 5.5-inch display with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution and 2.5D curved glass atop which is kept on by a 3080 mAh battery. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime comes with the same 13 MP camera at the back that’s found on the Redmi Note 5A, however, the front camera gets an upgrade from 5 MP to 16 MP.

The Redmi Note 5A Prime also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back which is given a miss on the Redmi Note 5A. Besides, it comes with a dedicated slot for the memory card so that you don’t have to choose between an extra SIM or more storage. Well, this is something the Redmi Note 5A also comes with.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 435 quad-core processor

Snapdragon 435 quad-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 76.4-degree wide-angle lens and LED flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 76.4-degree wide-angle lens and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Infrared Sensor

Fingerprint Scanner, Infrared Sensor Colors: Platinum Silver, Rose Gold, Champagne Gold

Platinum Silver, Rose Gold, Champagne Gold Battery: 3080 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime Price and Availability:

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ￥899 (around $135/₹8660)

￥899 (around $135/₹8660) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ￥1199 (around $180/₹11,550)

￥1199 (around $180/₹11,550) Availability: Goes on sale in China from today. No word on availability outside the Chinese market.

Source