The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A, which had made an appearance on TENAA a week ago along with its specifications, has been officially unveiled by the company in China.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A isn’t a successor to the Redmi Note 4 or anything, rather, it’s much more similar to the Redmi 4A, not only in terms of design, but also in terms of specifications. While the Redmi 4A had a polycarbonate plastic back, the Redmi Note 5A sports a metal build.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC which is coupled with 2 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 308 GPU. It sports a 5.5-inch HD display which comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass. Below the display are the capacitive navigation keys, and above it is the 5 MP camera. For regular shots, there’s a 13 MP snapper at the back.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A comes with 16 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card. However, what’s interesting to see here is that Xiaomi has this time thrown in a dedicated slot for the memory card instead of a hybrid one where users can either use two SIM cards by letting go of expandable storage, or, one SIM card with the option of expanding the storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.0 aperture

5 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Infrared Sensor

Infrared Sensor Colors: Platinum Silver, Rose Gold, Champagne Gold

Platinum Silver, Rose Gold, Champagne Gold Battery: 3080 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Price and Availability:

Price: ￥699 (around $105/₹6730)

￥699 (around $105/₹6730) Availability: Goes on sale in China from today. No word on availability outside the Chinese market.

Source