Yahoo Messenger updated with Read Receipts and Typing Indicators

To make their messaging platform app more user friendly, Yahoo has now introduced Read receipts for the Yahoo Messenger.

Yahoo has announced a new update for the Yahoo Messenger app which brings new features like read receipts and typing indicators allowing users to be sure when their friends or colleagues are checking their phones or reading their messages. The update is available to iOS, Android and desktop users.

The Read receipts for Yahoo Messenger will show for group and one-on-one chats, across mobile, desktop and web. Also the typing indicator would allow you to see when the person you’re chatting with starts typing. Also the emojis will show up bigger than ever in the chat window. The updated app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.