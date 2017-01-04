Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 premium mobile processing platform detailed

Going by the fame of its powerful Snapdragon processors, Qualcomm has now unveiled the next generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Qualcomm has introduced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 premium mobile processor at the on-going CES 2017. The chipset is said to be the first processor based on 10nm FinFET process technology and is apparently 35% smaller and uses 25% less power than previous designs. The processor is said to be engineered to deliver exceptionally long battery life, lifelike VR and AR experiences, cutting-edge camera capabilities and Gigabit Class download speeds.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor has octa core configuration which employs four Kryo 280 Performance CPUs clocked at 2.45 GHz and four Kryo 280 Efficiency CPUs clocked at 1.90 GHz. It also has an integrated X16 LTE modem with Global Mode.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 comes with the Adreno 540 Visual Processing Subsystem which offers advanced 3-D graphics rendering and up to 60x more colours for life-like visuals for the most immersive experiences. The Qualcomm Spectra 180 Camera ISP has Dual 14-bit ISPs with support up to 32MP single or dual 16MP cameras.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset has Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 technology that is 20% faster, 30% more efficient than Quick Charge 3.0 and can charge from 0 to 50% in just 15 minutes. The processor also has Qualcomm Haven security suite with support for fingerprint, iris scanning, facial recognition and voice print and other security features that are designed to safeguard personal information.

Speaking about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, Cristiano Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, said, “Our new flagship Snapdragon processor is designed to meet the demanding requirements of mobile virtual reality and ubiquitous connectivity while supporting a variety of thin and light mobile designs. The Snapdragon 835 has an unprecedented level of technology integration that supports superior battery life, improved multimedia, and exceptional photography with gigabit class speeds for fast, immersive experiences.”