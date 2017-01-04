Honor 6X with dual rear camera setup announced for global markets

Months after unveiling the Honor 6X in China, Honor has now launched the smartphone for global markets.

Honor has announced the launch of the Honor 6X for global markets including India. The handset sports a full metal body with dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The device has a 5.5 inch 2.5D curved glass display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Kirin processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Honor 6X has a 12 MP rear facing auto focus camera with 6P lens, 1.25um pixel size and LED flash and 2 MP secondary camera There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3340 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at starting at $249.99 (approx. Rs. 17000) and is available in Gold, Silver and Grey colour options.

Honor 6X specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

2.0 GHz octa core Kirin 655 processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

12 MP primary camera

2 MP secondary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3340 mAh battery