Paytm gets UPI support for transactions

Paytm has now added support for payments using Unified Payments Interface (UPI). With this feature, Paytm uses across India can add money to their Paytm Wallets using their UPI ID. Users would however require the UPI-enabled app on their smartphone with the same mobile number as the one on the account.

To use UPI as a payment mode, users have to select UPI as a payment option and then click pay now. Users then need to approve the transaction with the UPI PIN. AS per the RBI guidelines, users can add anywhere between Rs. 1 to 20000 at one go to their Paytm account. However, this feature is currently available only the Paytm website and would soon be implemented for the mobile app as well.