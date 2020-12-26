You can still get Windows 10 upgrade for free, here’s how

Back in 2016, Microsoft had officially announced the free Windows 10 upgrade program, however, on today’s date, you can still get the free copy of Windows 10. For those who meet the requirements of getting a free upgrade, you can get Windows 10 for free if you have the Windows 7 operating system.

According to the testing and user reports, users can get a digital license of Windows 10 for free for those who use a genuine spare license of the Windows 7 operating system. No need to purchase the Windows 10 license if you own a Windows 7 operating system, just get it for free. Here’s what you need to do, just follow the steps below.

How to get Windows 10 for free

Use a genuine copy of Microsoft Windows 7 on your PC or virtual machine.

Download tool now . Go to the Windows 10 download page and click

Open Media Creation Tool and select Upgrade this PC now .

Click on the Accept button to accept the terms and conditions.

Select the upgrade option in which you will be keeping your existing files and data. Choosing a fresh install via Media Creation Tool may not be able to get you the free Windows 10 upgrade.

Once the installation completes, connect your PC or virtual machine to the internet and open Windows Update -> Activation .

Click on the Activate button if required and your PC will be activated with a digital license after it establishes a secure connection to Microsoft servers.

If you are unable to obtain the license, you can also enter your Windows 7 product key and manually activate the operating system.

Note: The Windows 10 free upgrade only works if you own a legit Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 license.