Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has officially launched its Zoom Phone service in India, starting in Pune with native phone numbers available in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle. The move is set to benefit multinational corporations (MNCs) and local Indian businesses alike, providing a unified, modern communication solution with global reach.

After its initial rollout in Pune, Zoom Phone will expand to other major Indian cities, including Bangalore (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh), Mumbai, and Delhi. These regions are home to many of India’s leading technology companies and business hubs, making them strategic locations for Zoom’s growth in the country.

Commenting on the launch, Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering, Zoom, said, “Zoom’s cloud PBX service meets the requirements of India’s Unified Telecom license which requires building the dedicated local interconnection infrastructure in accordance with the regulatory requirements. This demonstrates Zoom’s commitment to bringing a trusted service that our customers want.

Globally, Zoom Phone saw continued expansion in the market, amassing five Zoom Phone customers with 100k+ seats in Q1 FY25, demonstrating our customers’ trust in Zoom for critical employee and customer experience processes. Our latest offering reaffirms Zoom’s leadership in delivering seamless cloud services on a global scale, enhanced by local investments to help ensure compliance and service excellence in every market, including India.”

Zoom’s entry into the Indian market follows the company’s acquisition of a Unified License from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in April 2023. This regulatory clearance allows Zoom to operate and establish domestic infrastructure, ensuring compliance with Indian regulations while solidifying its position in the cloud-based PBX (Private Branch Exchange) market.

Zoom Phone provides a reliable and user-friendly voice communication service, offering local telephony solutions for businesses that need inbound and outbound calling, making it an excellent alternative to traditional PBX systems. It also integrates seamlessly with Zoom Workplace, enhancing overall productivity.

It integrates with AI Companion, which helps improve call efficiency and productivity. Users can leverage AI to generate post-call summaries, prioritize voicemail messages, and even extract tasks from voicemails, helping businesses streamline their workflow and manage tasks more efficiently.

The Zoom Phone service integrates with popular business applications and contact center partners, as well as hardware providers, to create a complete collaboration platform. This makes it a flexible, scalable solution for businesses of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises.

With its Pune launch marking the first step, Zoom is set to expand its service across India’s major cities, tapping into the growing demand for cloud-based communication solutions. The combination of reliable voice services, AI-driven features, and integration with Zoom’s broader suite of collaboration tools makes Zoom Phone a strong contender in India’s evolving telecommunications landscape.