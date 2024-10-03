UNIX India has introduced its latest portable power solution – the UNIX UX-1539 power bank, offering a massive 50,000 mAh capacity with a 22.5W fast charging option. Designed for travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and those who need reliable power on the go, the new model comes with a range of features aimed at convenience, safety, and multi-device support.

The UNIX UX-1539 power bank is built to keep the devices powered for extended periods with a huge 50,000 mAh, making it ideal for long trips or emergencies. The power bank can charge smartphones, tablets, cameras, and other USB-enabled devices for up to three days without needing a recharge, whether you are camping or need backup power at an event.

The power bank is equipped with four charging ports – USB Type-C, Lightning, and two USB Type-A outputs and supports 22.5W PD fast charging, allowing you to quickly charge multiple devices simultaneously. The 5-in-1 power bank also features inbuilt cables for Micro USB, Type-C, and Lightning, adding extra convenience by eliminating the need to carry extra charging cables.

The UNIX UX-1539 comes in a sleek design with a convenient carry handle making it easy to take with you wherever you go. It includes built-in protections against overcharging and overheating to ensure safe, reliable charging for all connected devices.

The digital display helps users monitor battery levels in realtime, so you always know when it’s time for a recharge. Additionally, the power bank features an LED torch for navigating in low-light conditions and an SOS light for emergencies, making it not just a charging solution but also a tool for safety when traveling or camping.

Speaking about the launch, Krunal Bafna, Co-founder of UNIX, said, “We understand the importance of staying connected while exploring, which is why we developed the UX-1539. It’s dependable, versatile, and prepared for any adventure.”

The UNIX UX-1539 is priced at ₹3,499 and comes in two color options – Black, and White. Users can purchase it directly from the UNIX India website with a 12-month warranty.

