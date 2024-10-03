Microsoft has officially launched the latest Windows 11 update, version 24H2, with a host of exciting features designed to improve user experience across productivity, creativity, and accessibility. The update, aimed at Copilot+ PCs and Windows 11 users, promises faster, more personalized tasks thanks to a variety of AI-driven improvements.

Pavan Davuluri, Corporate VP of Windows + Devices, emphasized the significance of this release, noting that the updates were built to make everyday computing “faster, simpler, and more personalized.”

Key Features in Windows 11 24H2

Recall (Preview)

One of the most anticipated features, Recall, allows users to quickly retrieve previously viewed content. With added security measures, like Windows Hello integration and a sensitive information filter, it aims to protect personal data while offering seamless access to saved snapshots.

Availability: Initially available in October for Windows Insiders on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, with broader access for Intel and AMD-powered devices in November.

Click to Do (Preview)

This feature brings an interactive overlay to the screen, suggesting quick actions that simplify workflows. Whether it’s using Visual Search with Bing or background blurring in Photos, Click to Do connects users to various tools with just a click.

Accessibility: Activated by pressing the Windows key and clicking the mouse, offering fast access to key tools.

Enhanced Search

The update enhances Windows Search by letting users find files using descriptive phrases instead of exact file names. This offline capability is powered by the NPU on Copilot+ PCs, making search even faster and more intuitive.

Availability: Rolling out first in File Explorer and expanding to Windows Search and Settings soon.

Super Resolution in Photos

The AI-powered super-resolution feature allows users to upscale images up to 8X, reaching 4K quality on Copilot+ PCs in seconds. It’s a significant leap for users working with lower-resolution images.

Generative Fill and Erase in Paint

Paint now includes AI tools to edit or create images by simple prompts or brush strokes, allowing users to remove or add elements precisely. This is complemented by improved results and built-in moderation for a seamless experience.

Expanded App Compatibility for Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft continues to expand its app offerings for Arm-based Copilot+ PCs, including popular native and emulated applications like Adobe InDesign, Zoom, and Spotify. The list is expected to grow as developers leverage the advanced NPU capabilities for enhanced performance across productivity and creative software.

Notably, over 90% of printers purchased in the last seven years work effortlessly with Copilot+ PCs, adding to the streamlined experience.

Additional Features in the Update

Energy Saver : Extends battery life while optimizing energy efficiency, even when plugged in.

: Extends battery life while optimizing energy efficiency, even when plugged in. Improved Hearing Aid Support : Bluetooth LE Audio enhances audio presets and ambient sound control for hearing aid users.

: Bluetooth LE Audio enhances audio presets and ambient sound control for hearing aid users. Wi-Fi 7 Compatibility : Boosts connectivity speed and reliability.

: Boosts connectivity speed and reliability. Taskbar Improvements: Intuitive navigation upgrades for the taskbar, system tray, File Explorer, and Settings.

John Cable, VP of Windows Servicing and Delivery, explained that the phased rollout will start with devices running Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2. Users eager to try the new update can head to Settings > Windows Update and opt to receive the update early. However, devices facing compatibility issues may experience a safeguard hold until Microsoft addresses the issues.

For organizations, the Windows 11 Enterprise LTSC 2024 version is now available with five years of support, marking a key update in the long-term servicing channel.

The Windows 11 24H2 update continues Microsoft’s commitment to releasing annual feature updates, renewing the support period for Home and Pro editions to 24 months and setting the stage for a new era of Windows-powered productivity.