As the festive season approaches, Indian mobile consumers are gearing up for major shopping sprees, with 25% planning to spend over ₹50,000, according to Glance’s latest Festive Report. Released in early October, the report offers key insights into the evolving shopping habits of Indian consumers, with mobile phones playing a dominant role in their purchasing decisions.

The survey, which sampled over 1,000 mobile users, revealed that 91% of respondents plan to shop during the festive season, and 77% have increased their budgets compared to last year. Notably, mobile devices have become the preferred platform, with 43% of consumers shopping multiple times a week and 11% making daily purchases. The popularity of shopping apps continues to rise, with 85% of respondents intending to use them this year, up from 78% in 2023.

The top categories for online shopping include:

Clothing and accessories (87%)

(87%) Confectionery gift packs (64%)

(64%) Beauty products (61%)

(61%) Home décor (56%)

(56%) Gadgets (53%)

Though online shopping clearly leads the way, offline and hybrid shopping models still maintain a significant presence. 13% of consumers prefer in-store shopping, while 50% engage in a mix of online and in-store experiences, reflecting a slight dip from 54% last year.

The Influence of Discounts and New Trends

Discounts continue to play a major role in driving purchases, with 78% of shoppers influenced by festive sales. Flash sales and cashback offers sway 61% of purchases, underscoring the appeal of special promotions. Additionally, 33% of consumers are drawn to new trends and unique shopping experiences, with celebrities and influencers swaying 13% of purchase decisions.

Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer at InMobi, highlighted the impact of Glance’s lock screen features in engaging users, stating, “With 50% of our users accessing e-commerce apps and nearly 30% using quick-commerce apps daily, the lock screen has become a powerful platform for brands. It provides direct visibility and drives seamless conversions – without users needing to unlock their phones.”

“Our report provides valuable insights into creating impactful, hyper-personalized campaigns across multiple platforms and touchpoints, with a special focus on Glance’s Smart Lock Screen, helping brands connect with consumers from their first mobile interaction,” she added.

As consumer preferences evolve, the report identifies a growing trend toward more traditional festive celebrations. 45% of respondents plan to host home gatherings, marking a shift back to cultural and ceremonial practices. Home cleaning and decoration also play a key role, with 60% of traditional shoppers dedicating time to these activities.

Dining trends also reflect a festive spirit, with 55% preferring to dine out, especially for dinner, and 65% attracted to themed dining experiences. This underscores the continued popularity of festive elements in dining and entertainment during the holiday season.

Buyer Personas and Advertiser Insights

The report outlines three key buyer personas:

Experience Seekers: Focused on social connections, with 50% attracted to themed events and exclusive in-store activities. Convenience-Savvy Consumers: Prioritizing efficiency, with 48% relying on quick-commerce platforms for last-minute purchases. Traditional Enthusiasts: Emphasizing rituals and cultural activities, with 60% planning home-centric celebrations.

For marketers, Glance’s Festive Report provides crucial insights for creating hyper-personalized campaigns that engage users directly from their mobile lock screens. With over 230 million active users on Glance’s platform, brands can leverage this direct interaction to drive impactful, frictionless campaigns across the entire customer journey.

Glance’s AI-driven Smart Lock Screen not only delivers engaging content but also offers seamless integration with shopping apps, enabling users to discover products and services effortlessly. This year’s report emphasizes the potential for advertisers to connect with high-intent audiences through tailored promotions that resonate with consumers’ festive spirit.

Glance’s strength lies in its ability to deliver engaging experiences across a wide range of content, from live streaming to shopping, without users needing to unlock their phones. Its AI curates content tailored to user preferences, enhancing brand visibility and simplifying the path to purchase.