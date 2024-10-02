vivo V40e, which was recently launched in India, goes on sale today with exciting launch offers. The offers for the vivo V40e include a flat 10% instant discount on SBI and HDFC bank cards or a flat 10% exchange bonus, no-cost EMI of up to 6 months for online channels, and a 10% upgrade bonus on V-Upgrade, along with vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499 for offline channels. The smartphone is now available on vivo.com/in, Flipkart.com, and all partner retail stores.

The vivo V40e is priced at ₹28,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹30,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. With offers, the price for the vivo V40e on Flipkart.com is ₹26,099 after a discount (₹2,900 off with offers) for its base variant 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and ₹27,899 after a discount (₹3,100 off with offers) for its top 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

The vivo V40e features a 120 Hz curved AMOLED display, a 7.49 mm ultra-slim design, a MediaTek Dimenisty 7300 SoC, a 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS primary camera, a 50 MP Eye Autofocus selfie camera, 80W FlashCharge, and more. The vivo V40e flaunts its ultra-slim 7.49 mm glossy back design available in Mint Green, and Royal Bronze color options.

The vivo V40e sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2392 x 1080 pixels, 387 ppi pixel density), 120 Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The vivo V40e is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and comes in two storage variants i.e. 128 GB UFS 2.2 OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage.

It packs a large 5,500 mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge fast charging support. The smartphone uses highly efficient heat dissipation materials along with 10 temperature sensors resulting in up to 7° C reduction in core temperature, ensuring stable performance, said the company.

The rear side equips a dual camera setup of 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS main + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle with Aura Light and support for 4K at 30 fps while the front side has a 50 MP Eye-Autofocus selfie camera that also records 4K at 30 fps. The camera features 2x portrait mode, Aura Light for Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, AI portrait suit, AI eraser, and AI Photo Enhancer.

The smartphone runs on FunTouchOS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system with 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of Android security patches. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM, dual-standby, and dual VoLTE support.

vivo V40e Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.77-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,392 x 1080 pixels, 387 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, 7.49 mm slim, 183 grams weight

6.77-inch AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,392 x 1080 pixels, 387 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, 7.49 mm slim, 183 grams weight Software: Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Android 14, FunTouch OS 14 CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, extended RAM feature

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, extended RAM feature Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle), 2x portrait zoom, 4k video recording (30 fps), Aura Light LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle), 2x portrait zoom, 4k video recording (30 fps), Aura Light LED flash Selfie Camera: 50 MP Eye-Autofocus f/2.0, 4k video recording (30 fps)

50 MP Eye-Autofocus f/2.0, 4k video recording (30 fps) Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,500 mAh, 80W FlashCharge fast charging

5,500 mAh, 80W FlashCharge fast charging Colors: Mint Green, Royal Bronze

Mint Green, Royal Bronze Price: ₹28,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹30,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage)

₹28,999 (8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage), ₹30,999 (8 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage) Availability: 2nd October 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels; Pre-orders available

2nd October 2024 on Flipkart, vivo.com/in, and other retail channels; Pre-orders available Offers: Flat 10% instant discount on SBI and HDFC bank cards or a flat 10% exchange bonus, no-cost EMI of up to 6 months, 10% upgrade bonus on V-Upgrade, vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499

