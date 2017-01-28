ZTE Blade A2 Plus may be launched in India on February 3

Seeing the rise in the affordable smartphone segment in India despite the global slowdown, ZTE is now gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the country.

ZTE India has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event scheduled on February 3. While the company did not mention any specific handset, the image in the invite seems to hint at the ZTE Blade A2 Plus, which boasts of a massive 4900 mAh battery. Sources in the know suggest that the handset would be priced below the Rs. 15000 price point.

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus has a decent 5.5 inch full HD display and is powered by an octa core MediaTek processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Also present is a 13 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 8 MP camera. We will know the pricing and rollout details later next week.