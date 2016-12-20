ZUK Edge flagship smartphone with 5.5 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner unveiled

After several teasers and leaks, Lenovo’s ZUK brand has now officially unveiled the much awaited ZUK Edge smartphone.

ZUK has announced the launch of the ZUK Edge, which is the company’s latest flagship smartphone with the U-Touch fingerprint sensor hidden under the display panel. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS 2.5D curved glass display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3 GHz quad core Snapdragon 821 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The ZUK Edge has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with PDAF, CAF, 1.34μm pixel size, Samsung ISOCELL sensor, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Nougat version with a 3100 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced starting at 2299 Yuan (approx. Rs. 22500) and is available in Ceramic White and Titanium Black colour options.

ZUK Edge specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

2.35 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

Adreno 530 GPU

6 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

3100 mAh battery