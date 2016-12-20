Zen Cinemax Click with 5.5 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 6190

With the increasing demand for affordable smartphones, Zen Mobiles has now launched the Zen Cinemax Click.

Zen Mobiles has announced the launch of the Zen Cinemax Click, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone in the Cinemax series. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Zen Cinemax Click has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2700 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 6190 and is available in black and gold colour options.

Speaking about the Zen Cinemax Click, Sanjay Kalirona, CEO, Zen Mobile, said, “The launch of Cinemax Click further strengthens our 4G VoLTE portfolio in India. At Zen Mobile, we are constantly working towards offering consumers with feature rich, value for money smartphones, while at the same time helping them live a seamless digital life. Cinemax Click will be available to customers with Jio 4G Happy New Year offer and esp. launch benefits of Free protection gear and one time screen replacement incase of any breakage during first 6 months. We will continue to focus on our presence in Tier II and Tier III cities in India to help every Indian embrace the Digital movement.”

Zen Cinemax Click specs:

5.5 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2700 mAh battery