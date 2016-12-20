Nokia P flagship smartphone surfaces; May be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC with 6 GB RAM

While Nokia has officially signalled its re-entry into the handset business through HMD Global, details about the company’s flagship offering have now surfaced and they will rock you.

The image and details about the alleged upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone have now surfaced in China. While there is not much we can say based on the design, the specs indicate that the handset is a real powerhouse. While there is no confirmation, the handset in question is said to be the Nokia P but we expected a different name when unveiled.

The listing reveals that the alleged Nokia P would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Also expected is a 23 MP camera with Zeiss sensor. While there is no mention of the display, based on the images we are expecting a 5 inch display panel with Quad HD resolution.

