5 Best Alternatives To CamScanner App For Android And iOS

After the ban on 59 Chinese apps in India by the Indian Government, popular apps like TikTok, CamScanner, SHAREit, and many are removed from the Google Play Store. CamScanner is among the most popular PDF scanner apps, however, after the ban, you are trying to find any alternatives to it. So, here are the 5 best alternatives to the CamScanner app that you can download right now.

1) Google Drive Scanner

If you didn’t know, Google Drive available on your phone can scan the photos and convert them to PDF documents with a push of a button. You never knew this, don’t you? Who would have thought to download an app from the Google Play Store just to scan a document when the pre-installed Google Drive does it quickly.

To scan the documents, simply launch the Google Drive and tap on the (+) button. Tap on the Scan button and scan the documents to convert it to PDF file.

For iPhone and iPad users, download Google Drive from the AppStore, link below.

2) Adobe Scan: PDF Scanner, OCR

One of the popular and reliable alternatives to the CamScanner is the Adobe Scan. This app created by Adobe and comes with great features. You can scan almost anything, be it documents, invoices, notes, or business cards, all into PDFs.

Download Adobe Scan from Google Play Store as well as AppStore from the given link.

3) Microsoft Office Lens

The Microsoft Office Lens is like a scanner in your pocket that allows you to scan images and convert them to PDF, Word, and PowerPoint files, and save to OneNote, OneDrive, or your local device. The Office Lens trims, enhances, and makes pictures of whiteboards and documents readable. It also lets you import images saved in your Gallery. It works just like the CamScanner, but with more features.

Download the Microsoft Office Lens for Android and iOS devices from the given link below.

4) TapScanner App

Another alternative to the CamScanner app is the TapScanner. This app allows you to scan, print, and manage documents in PDF with your smartphone. Similar to the CamScanner, the TapScanner scans documents, receipts, QR, business cards, and detects borders automatically and lets you apply different filters to reach perfection.

Download the TapScanner for iOS and Android devices.

5) Simple Scan App

Simple Scan is a highly portable PDF document scanner app that acts as a replacement for the CamScanner. This app turns your phone into a portable scanner, you can scan documents, photos, receipts, reports, or just about anything. The scan will be saved to the device in image or PDF format.

To download the Simple Scan app, follow the link below for iOS and Android devices.

These are the 5 best apps that we know that acts as an alternative to the CamScanner app for both Android and iOS. All the apps mentioned here are free to use. if you like this guide, share it with your friends using the social media buttons.