OnePlus Nord confirmed to be the upcoming mid-range smartphone; launching on 10th July

OnePlus has been in the news for the past couple of months, earlier because of the supply-chain issues related to its flagship OnePlus 8 series phones and recently for its upcoming budget products, including OnePlus TV and OnePlus Nord.

After months of rumors and leaks, OnePlus has now finally confirmed the OnePlus Nord as its upcoming mid-range smartphone. It has also been confirmed that the phone will be unveiled in July, most likely on 10th July, as reported earlier.

There were many theories about the new OnePlus phone. Lite wasn’t quite right. Z wasn’t either. Meet Nord. OnePlus Nord. #NewBeginnings #OnePlusNord pic.twitter.com/zlMX8aneeJ — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 30, 2020

Making the announcement, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said, “We are immensely proud of our flagship products and will continue to create more tech-leading flagships for our users. Now we are excited to share the OnePlus experience with even more users around the world through this new product line.”

When launched, the smartphone won’t be available for purchase everywhere. The device will be initially limited to India and European market only. In India, the smartphone will be competing against budget devices from the brands like Redmi and Realme as well as Samsung’s Galaxy A and M lineup.

As for the OnePlus Nord, the phone was earlier leaked as the OnePlus 8 Lite but was later rumored to go official as OnePlus Z. However, a trademark filing from the company hinted that the phone could be launched as the OnePlus Nord, which has now been confirmed by the company.

The smartphone is expected to come with 5G connectivity support and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765/G SoC. It could feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for added protection.

It is said to have a quad-camera setup on the back, but was earlier rumored to have triple-camera and dual-camera sensors. A recent report points that it will have a dual front camera setup, featuring a 32 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor.

We will get to know everything about the smartphone when it goes official on 10th July. It will be interesting to see how the Chinese company positions the smartphone in terms of pricing in the Indian market.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch its mid-range OnePlus TV products in the Indian market on 2nd July, with a starting price of under Rs 20,000.