7-cool-things-we-like-about-Vivo-NEX

Smartphone manufacturers like Vivo are bringing innovations, the NEX is the latest Vivo phone featuring eye-popping technologies that leave all the others behind. The Vivo NEX certainly drops the most conspicuous notch design and enables a new approach like the elevating camera, under display fingerprint scanner and more. Here are the 7 cool things we found on the Vivo NEX, take a look.

1) Elevating Front Camera

Something that you haven’t seen on any smartphone is a hidden selfie camera that pops out whenever you intend to take a selfie. The front 8 MP f/2.0 camera is moved inside the phone and opens up with a sound whenever you open the camera app and select the front cam. Once you are done taking pictures, it hops back in, how cool is that?

2) In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Following the footprints of its Vivo X21, it also includes the most innovative under display fingerprint scanner that unlocks the phone in a glance. The fingerprint scanner is embedded inside the display and not outside either on the back or front. You can unlock the NEX by placing the finger on the bottom half of the screen where the sensor glows.

3) Ultra FullScreen Notch-less Display

The Vivo Nex is completely notch-less and also has the thinnest bezel-less as far as I know. This year is the notch year, Androids are moving to the notched display following the iPhone X. But Vivo NEX is based off on a new design that brings us a notch-less phone on the table.

It has the Ultra Full View Super AMOLED display sized at 6.59-inch. The resolution here is Full HD+ (2316 x 1080 pixels) with an unusual aspect ratio of 19.3:3. The design is a glass body with curved edges and polished metallic frames, the back has a rainbow shining effect when light falls on it.

4) Screen SoundCasting Technology

Vivo NEX is the first of its kind to feature a screen sound casting technology, the revolutionary feature that transforms the screen display into an earpiece for receiving calls. This is one of the innovative features which sets apart from other smartphones.

5) Fast Processing – Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

After all these, the Vivo isn’t an underdog, it is powered by the flagship Qualcomm chip that’s currently the fastest mobile processor in its class. Equipped with a Snapdragon 845 that stands against these beasts like Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and the OnePlus 6, the NEX is certainly one of the best performers out there.

Further, it is paired with an 8 GB of RAM and 128 of internal GB. There’s no microSD card expansion so you have to rely solely on the internal storage.

6) 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging

Generally, the top-of-the-line smartphones don’t carry a big battery in them, and due to the power-hungry processor, a better battery backup is ideal. Speaking of the battery power, it packs a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The Vivo NEX uses a fast charger rated 10V and 2.25A which charges the phone anywhere between 90 and 100 minutes.

7) Dual Rear Cameras (12 MP + 5 MP)

Vivo NEX offers a dual camera at the back, you will find a 12 MP f/1.8 + 5 MP f/2.4 dual-camera setup aided by a dual-tone LED flash. Vivo has added the AI perks that detect scenes automatically. It’s also capable of recording 4K videos and also supports 4-axis Optical Image Stabilization.

We also did a video review of the Vivo NEX in Hindi, make sure you check it out as well.