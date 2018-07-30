The South Korean tech giant, LG has announced a new Signature Edition smartphone and it’s the company’s premium device featuring a Ceramic body, an OLED display and comes in 256 storage options. The LG SIGNATURE series is the successor to last year’s Signature Edition phone. After unveiling the flagship, LG Q7 ThinQ, this is the latest smartphone from the company.

About its design, the back is made from Zirconium ceramic back a premium material that prevents scratches. LG says it’s the same material you’ve seen on luxury watches. Just like the predecessor, users can engrave their name on the back of the phone.

The LG Signature Edition 2018 uses a bezel-less design with a 6-inch HDR10 complaint Quad HD+ display (2880 x 1440 pixels resolution) and 18:9 aspect ratio and on top a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The specs include the fastest Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and an Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with a whopping 256 GB of internal storage that expands via microSD card of up to 2 TB. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with LG UX interface on top.

It is fueled by a 3,300 mAh battery with Qualcomm’s fast charging support and wireless charging. It is also IP68 dust and water resistant and MIL-STD 810G certified.

In terms of cameras, the LG Signature Edition 2018 equips a dual 16 MP + 16 MP with one being a primary camera having an aperture of f/1.6 while another is the super-wide-angle lens with 107-degree FOV and an aperture of f/1.9. The front side offers an 8 MP f/1.9 camera with 80-degree wide angle FOV.

Other features include a fingerprint scanner at the back, 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC, DTS: X 3D Surround Sound, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

LG will make only 300 signature edition smartphones which will be available in Korea from 13th August for 1,999,800 Won (~$1,789 OR ~Rs 1,22,984), It is up for pre-orders from today. The LG Signature Edition 2018 comes in Black and White colors and bundled with a free Bang & Olufsen (B & O) Beoplay H9i headphones.

LG Signature Edition 2018 Specifications

Display: 6-inch OLED display, HDR10 complaint, Quad HD+ resolution (2880 x 1440 pixels), 538 ppi, 18:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6-inch OLED display, HDR10 complaint, Quad HD+ resolution (2880 x 1440 pixels), 538 ppi, 18:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Software: Android 8.0 Oreo, LG UX interface

Android 8.0 Oreo, LG UX interface Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 64-bit, 10 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, 64-bit, 10 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 256 GB internal, microSD card up to 2 TB

256 GB internal, microSD card up to 2 TB Main Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP + 16 MP, 16 MP f/1.6 wide-angle 71-degree lens, 16 MP f/1.9 super-wide-angle 107-degree lens, 4K video, LED flash

Dual cameras 16 MP + 16 MP, 16 MP f/1.6 wide-angle 71-degree lens, 16 MP f/1.9 super-wide-angle 107-degree lens, 4K video, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/1.9, 80-degree wide-angle lens

8 MP f/1.9, 80-degree wide-angle lens Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm audio, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC Cellular: 4G LTE, VoLTE Support

4G LTE, VoLTE Support Battery: 3,300 mAh, Qualcomm fast charging, Wireless Charging

3,300 mAh, Qualcomm fast charging, Wireless Charging Dimensions: 151.7 mm x 75.4 mm x 7.3 mm

151.7 mm x 75.4 mm x 7.3 mm Weight: 157g

LG Signature Edition 2018 Price & Availability

Price: 1,999,800 Won (~$1,789 OR ~Rs 1,22,984)

1,999,800 Won (~$1,789 OR ~Rs 1,22,984) Availability: From 13th August, Available for pre-orders in Korea

Source