ASUS ZenFone 5Z with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage goes on sale today
Bang for the buck
ASUS ZenFone 5Z, the OnePlus 6 killer, which was launched earlier this month with top-of-the-line specs and a FullView notched display is now on sale. The 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of the ASUS ZenFone 5Z will go on sale today for the first time in India.
The top variant of the phone is 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage which is now available for sale at Rs 36,999 is available exclusively on Flipkart. The storage expands via a microSD card of max 2 TB which makes it among the best storage phones out there.
The other two variants of the phone are – 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage priced at Rs 29,999 and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage priced at Rs 32,999. The ZenFone 5Z comes in two Meteor Silver and Midnight Blue color variants.
The ZenFone 5Z offers a most powerful Qualcomm mobile platform, the Snapdragon 845 SoC and also dual cameras with support for shooting 4K videos in 60 fps. It is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery with fast charging support.
The offers attached to the ASUS ZenFone 5Z are;
- ₹3,000 off when purchased using ICICI Debit and Credit Cards
- Extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards
- No-cost EMI starting at Rs 3,333/month
- Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at ₹499
- Rs 2,200 cashback and 100 GB additional data from Reliance Jio on Rs 198 or Rs 299 recharge.
