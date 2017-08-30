Acer Holo360 Camera announced, features 360 videos, Android 7.1, 4G LTE, and more

Acer has announced an all-in-one pocket device that captures 360 videos. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Connected Camera Platform with Snapdragon 625, runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, and supports 4G LTE network. Acer Holo350 becomes official today at IFA 2017 event along with Xtro30 and in-car Vision360.

Acer has made the device standalone which means you won’t need any external device to view the captured videos as well as share it on social media. This also means you will be able to setup a 360-degree live stream on the go. It comes with a 3-inch built-in TFT screen to watch what you have captured from the camera.

It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system so all your social media apps can be installed without any hassle. It also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS connectivity options as well as 4G LTE for Mobile data connections while you are on the move.

The Acer Holo360 has dual cameras 16 MP + 16 MP with f/2.1 aperture. Both the cameras are aided by Sony IMX298 Exmor RS camera sensor with 187 degrees FOV (Field Of View). In addition to that, the camera has the ability to shoot 4K videos and 24 MP images (6.9K resolution photos).

The device is backed up with a decent hardware, 2 GHz octa-core processor from Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 16 GB eMMC storage that expands up to 128 GB via microSD.

The Acer Halo 360 is priced at $429 (₹27,500 approx.) and will arrive in North America in November 2017. It is bundled with a water-resistant case. It will fall in Q4 2017 in other regions including Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Acer Holo360 Camera Specifications

Display: 3-inch TFT Display

3-inch TFT Display Processor: 2 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, 14nm Snapdragon 625 SoC

2 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, 14nm Snapdragon 625 SoC GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 2 GB RAM, LPDDR3

2 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB eMMC internal, MicroSD up to 128 GB

16 GB eMMC internal, MicroSD up to 128 GB Camera: Dual Cameras (16 MP + 16 MP), f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX298 Exmor RS, 187-degree FOV, 24 MP Images, 4K Video

Dual Cameras (16 MP + 16 MP), f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX298 Exmor RS, 187-degree FOV, 24 MP Images, 4K Video Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Battery: 2,000 mAh

2,000 mAh Dimensions: 57.6 mm x 110 mm x 13.6 mm

57.6 mm x 110 mm x 13.6 mm Weight: 136 grams

Acer Holo360 Price & Availability