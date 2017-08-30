Samsung Galaxy S9 rumored to come with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4 GB RAM and better fingerprint scanner placement

It’s not even been six months since Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and S8+, and, we have already started hearing rumors about the Galaxy S9 which will succeed the S8 next year. While the Galaxy S9 is still around six months away, a latest report sheds some light over what the S9 would come with.

According to the information received by XDA Developers from their source, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be powered by the yet to be announced Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be coupled with 4 GB RAM. The Galaxy S9 will also be carrying model number SM-G960 and will boot up to recently announced Android 8.0 Oreo.

Of course, this will be the base variant and there might be a Galaxy S9+ as well which would come with 6 GB RAM and probably more internal storage. XDA’s source also revealed that the fingerprint scanner placement will be relatively better on the S9 than it already is on the S8. There was no word about the presence of dual camera setup at the back of the S9 though, however, things can also change.

While these are the differences between the S8 and S9, what stays the same is the Infinity Display, and like we already said, the 4 GB RAM. Also, there won’t be any major changes in terms of design.

For now, these are just rumors, hence, take them with a proverbial grain of salt. Having said that, expect to hear more about the Galaxy S9 in the coming months as we move closer to the end of 2017.