Lenovo K8 Plus reaching Indian shores on September 6

Exactly three weeks ago, Chinese manufacturer Lenovo launched the K8 Note in India which is the first Lenovo smartphone to come with stock Android and dual rear cameras. Well, the company is now set to launch yet another smartphone in the country which is named Lenovo K8 Plus.

Does your smartphone make you #KraveForMore? #LenovoK8Plus is here to put an end to that! Unveiling on 6th Sep, exclusively on @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/9RsTFuQPQd — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) August 30, 2017

Lenovo through its Twitter handle has announced that the K8 Plus will be launched in India next week, i.e., on September 6. Lenovo tweeted “Does your smartphone make you #KraveForMore? #LenovoK8Plus is here to put an end to that! Unveiling on 6th Sep, exclusively on Flipkart”. As you can see, unlike the K8 Note which is sold exclusively through Amazon India, the K8 Plus will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Do you look at your smartphone and always #KraveForMore? It's time to end that with the new and powerful #LenovoK8Plus. Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/NW97M9oAQ6 — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) August 29, 2017

The company hasn’t revealed any details of the K8 Plus yet, however, one of the earlier tweet from Lenovo did show off the dedicated Music Key that we saw on the K8 Note. While there isn’t much known about the K8 Plus yet, we are speculating that it will have the same hardware found on the K8 Note, albeit with a bigger display.

The launch of the Lenovo K8 Plus is just a week away, however, expect to know more about this smartphone in the coming days through teaser videos and images that will be shared by the company on social media.