Acer Predator Triton 300 SE gaming laptop announced at CES 2021

At the on-going CES 2021, Acer has refreshed some of its devices in the gaming lineup and has also announced a new gaming laptop.

The all-new Acer Predator Triton 300 SE is the company’s first gaming laptop to offer a 14-inch display and the first laptop to feature a sandblasted and anodized aluminum exterior, devoid of the typical gaming accouterments.

It is powered by the Intel H35 Tiger Lake processors, with up to the Core i7 with 5.0GHz clock speed on the latest 10 nm node from Intel. It comes with up to 24 GB of RAM, with 8 GB soldered in and one free SODIMM for upgradable memory. There’s also up to 1TB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe.

Taking care of the graphics is the NVIDIA RTX 3060. As for the display, it comes with a 14-inch panel that offers 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The company has included its fifth-generation Aeroblade 3D fans that feature thinner fan blades at just 0.8 mm and 89 blades per fan.

The device also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 based on the Killer (owned by Intel) NIC. There’s also Thunderbolt 4 port as well, and the company has added a fingerprint reader into the glass trackpad.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE is priced at $1,399.99 and will be available for purchase in the United States from March this year.