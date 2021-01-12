Samsung Exynos 2100 flagship chipset based on 5nm EUV process announced

Samsung has announced its flagship smartphone chipset — Exynos 2100. The processor is a successor to the Exynos 990 that was introduced last year and is based on the 5nm EUV process.

It comes with a tri-cluster CPU structure that consists of an Arm Cortex-X1 core that runs at up to 2.9GHz optimized for peak performance, three Cortex-A78 cores that run at 2.8GHz for balanced processing, and four Cortex-A55 cores that run at 2.2GHz for better efficiency.

The layout design is similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 but the Samsung model has a faster clock speed. The company is promising 30 percent improved multi-core performance over its predecessor.

It supports LPDDR5 RAM with data rates of up to 5,500 megabits per second (MB/s). Additionally, there’s a 10-bit video and HDR display support and the processor also supports up to 144Hz refresh-rate display driver.

The NPU and DSP on the chipset and claimed to have more than twice the power efficiency of the previous generation. There’s Arm’s second-generation Valhall architecture-based Mali-G78 MP14 GPU which supports the latest APIs such as Vulkan and OpenCL. It is also promised to improve graphic performance by more than 40 percent for visually stunning and seamless graphics.

It comes with an integrated 5G modem which is compatible with both types of 5G networks — mmWave and sub-6GHz. It supports downlink speeds of up to 5.1Gbps and supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.

The Samsung Exynos 2100 is currently in mass production and is expected to power the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series which is set to launch on January 14th.