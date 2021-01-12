How to enable or disable typing indicator in Signal

The usage of Signal has surged amid privacy concerns related to using the WhatsApp application after the company updated its terms and has made it mandatory for all the users to accept it by the first week of February 2021.

The signal app is quite similar to WhatsApp in terms of features. Also, the app doesn’t collect any metadata from the users. It also comes with an interesting set of features, with a mix of both, new as well as something that we’ve seen before.

One such feature is a typing indicator, similar to many chatting apps. But unlike many others, Signal allows users to disable typing indicator. It’s an indicator to see when someone you are chatting with is typing a message to send it to you.

In this guide, we will show you a step-by-step process on how you can quickly disable the typing indicator in Signal and if you have the feature disabled, then how you can enable it again.

How to disable typing indicator in Signal

Step 1: First of all, open the Signal application on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now, tap on your profile icon which is present in the top-left corner.

Step 3: In the Settings menu, select the “Privacy” option.

Step 4: You will now see a toggle button for the Typing Indicator. Turn it off to disable it or turn it on to enable the feature.

Once you have turned the toggle button off, your typing indicator won’t be visible to the end-user. Also, it’s noteworthy that you won’t be able to see the typing indicator of other users.