Vivo has launched its latest smartphone in the Indian market — Vivo Y51A. The phone is a variant of the Vivo Y51 that was launched last month in India.

It features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD display that offers 2408 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage.

There’s also a microSD card slot that supports expanding the storage capacity up to 1TB. In the camera department, the phone has a triple-camera setup on the back that features a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP lens. It supports different modes, including Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, Super Night Mode, and AI 48MP.

On the front side, the device features a 16 MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology.

The Vivo Y51A comes in two color options in the Indian market — Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. The device, priced at ₹17,990, is now available for purchase through online as well as offline stores.

Vivo Y51A Specifications

Display: 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 610 GPU

Adreno 610 GPU RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage; expandable up to 1 TB

128 GB UFS 2.1 storage; expandable up to 1 TB OS: Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: side-mounted fingerprint sensor

side-mounted fingerprint sensor Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C Battery: 5000mAh (Typical) battery with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India