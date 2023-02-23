Apple devices have come with support for web applications or web apps for some years now. The web app is just another name for Progressive Web Apps or PWAs, which are basically flexible and adaptable applications created only using web technologies.

In simpler terms, PWA or web app is just a website that can be installed on the home screen of the smartphone without the need to actually download and install the native application from the App Store. Most modern web services or platforms offer web apps, including Uber, Instagram, Starbucks, etc.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily add a Web App on the home screen of your Apple iPhone.

How to easily add Web App on iPhone’s Home Screen

Step 1: Open the Safari application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, navigate to the website that offers a WPA or web app.

Step 3: After that, tap on the “Action” button or the Share button.

Step 4: Scroll down the share sheet past the rows of contacts and apps, then select the “Add to Home Screen” option.

Step 5: Add a name for the web application and then tap the “Add” button.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide on your Apple iPhone, then the selected website’s web application has been added to the home screen of the device. You can just tap the newly added icon to open the web app on your iPhone.