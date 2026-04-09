Ai+ Smartphone has expanded its portfolio with the launch of three new smartphones – the Ai+ Nova 2 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G, and Ai+ Nova Flip 5G. The new lineup targets multiple segments, ranging from budget 5G users to premium foldable buyers. The Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G is positioned as a mid-range smartphone with a focus on display quality, gaming performance, and camera capabilities. This is the first smartphone in its segment to offer dynamic lighting effects on the back panel that respond to calls and notifications, in addition to the customizable dedicated gaming shoulder buttons (action keys).

Highlights and features include a smooth 144 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, a 50 MP Sony IMX752 main camera with 4k video recording, a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, dedicated customizable gaming shoulder buttons (action keys), customizable back panel lights for notifications and calls, an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant design, a 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, Android 16-based nxtQ OS, and more.

The Ai+ Nova 2 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1,272 x 2,772 pixels), a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,500 nits brightness. It is available in five different color variants – Blue, Green, Purple, Black, and Red.

The device is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 octa-core SoC paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage (expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card). The smartphone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Android 16 with nxtQ OS.

It comes with customizable gaming shoulder buttons (action keys) for gaming and a VC cooling system to support sustained performance. The device also features segment’s first customizable back panel lights, i.e., dynamic lighting effects that respond to calls and notifications.

The Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup of a 50 MP Sony IMX752 primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) + an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and offers up to 4K at 30 fps video recording support. On the front, it features a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording support.

Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, 5G (SA/NSA) support, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone & Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, “We built Ai+ on a simple conviction that great technology should not come with trade-offs. Pulse 1 and Nova 5G proved that users value trust, simplicity, and consistency. With over one million users in under a year, the response has been clear. The Nova Series, and everything we are launching alongside it, is our strongest expression yet of that belief.”

The Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹18,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 17th April 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart and offline retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹2,000 exchange offer, making an effective starting price of ₹14,999.

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹16,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹18,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹16,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹18,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 17th April 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com and offline retail stores

17th April 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com and offline retail stores Offers: ₹2,000 exchange offer (₹14,999 effective starting price)

Get Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G on Flipkart.com