Ai+ Smartphone has launched its first flip-style phone – the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G, marking the brand’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment in India. The device adopts a clamshell form factor, focusing on design, portability, and modern smartphone features. The flip phone is launched alongside two new smartphones – the Ai+ Nova 2 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G. Highlights and features include a foldable design with dual AMOLED displays, a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC, a 50 MP rear camera with 10x zoom, a 32 MP selfie camera, nxtQ OS, and more.

Foldable Design & Dual Display Setup

The Ai+ Nova Flip 5G features a compact foldable design with a slim profile

6.9-inch AMOLED main display with 1.5K resolution (1,188 x 2,790 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits HBM brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM Dimming

3.1-inch outer AMOLED display (682 x 422 pixels) for quick access to notifications and apps

125° triple-arc back design with aerospace-grade aluminum frame

7.2mm slim (unfolded), 15.8mm (folded), 193 grams weight

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

This setup is designed to offer both immersive viewing and convenient external access without unfolding the device. The Ai+ Nova Flip 5G is positioned as a stylish foldable smartphone, targeting users looking for a compact form factor with modern features. It is available in Glacier White (inspired by Pantone Cloud Dancer.

Dimensity 7400X Designed for Multiple Displays

The device is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400X octa-core SoC (designed for multiple displays), paired with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB uMCP 2.2 Storage (expandable via microSD card). It also includes a VC cooling system to ensure stable performance during extended usage. The smartphone packs a 4,325 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Android 15 with nxtQ OS.

The Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup of a 50 MP primary camera + 2 MP secondary camera, and offers up to 4K at 30 fps video recording support. On the front, it features a 32 MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone & Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, “We built Ai+ on a simple conviction that great technology should not come with trade-offs. Pulse 1 and Nova 5G proved that users value trust, simplicity, and consistency. With over one million users in under a year, the response has been clear. The Nova Series, and everything we are launching alongside it, is our strongest expression yet of that belief.”

The Ai+ Nova Flip 5G is priced at ₹49,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant and will be available in May 2026 on Flipkart and offline retail stores. Combined with the launch offers (bank + exchange), the effective price of the flip phone is ₹29,999.

Ai+ Nova Flip 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹49,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹49,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: May 2026 on Flipkart.com and offline retail stores

May 2026 on Flipkart.com and offline retail stores Offers: Available at ₹29,999 when combined with bank offers and exchange offers

Get Ai+ Nova Flip 5G on Flipkart.com