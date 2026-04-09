Ai+ Smartphone has expanded its portfolio with the launch of three new smartphones – the Ai+ Nova 2 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G, and Ai+ Nova Flip 5G. The new lineup targets multiple segments, ranging from budget 5G users to premium foldable buyers. The Ai+ Nova 2 5G is positioned as a budget 5G smartphone with a focus on battery life, display smoothness, and essential features. Highlights include a 6,000 mAh battery, a 120 Hz display, a 50 MP main camera with 4k video recording, Android 16-based nxtQ OS, 5G connectivity, and more.

The Ai+ Nova 2 5G sports a 6.74-inch LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a resolution of HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels), and up to 600 nits brightness. It is available in five different color variants – Purple, Green, Pink, Blue, and Black.

The device is powered by the 6nm UNISOC T8200 octa-core SoC paired with up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB Storage (expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card). The smartphone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support (10W charger in the box) and runs on Android 16 with nxtQ OS.

The Ai+ Nova 2 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup of a 50 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture + a secondary camera, and comes with support for up to 4K video recording at 30 fps. On the front, it features an 8 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording support

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, 5G (SA/NSA) support, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone & Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, “We built Ai+ on a simple conviction that great technology should not come with trade-offs. Pulse 1 and Nova 5G proved that users value trust, simplicity, and consistency. With over one million users in under a year, the response has been clear. The Nova Series, and everything we are launching alongside it, is our strongest expression yet of that belief.”

The Ai+ Nova 2 5G is priced at ₹8,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage model, and ₹10,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 14th April 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart and offline retail stores.

Ai+ Nova 2 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹10,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹8,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹10,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 14th April 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com and offline retail stores

14th April 2026 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com and offline retail stores Offers: TBD

Get Ai+ Nova 2 5G on Flipkart.com