Logitech G India has launched the Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE gaming mouse in India, introducing a new SUPERSTRIKE click system aimed at improving speed, precision, and control for competitive gaming. Developed in collaboration with esports teams such as G2 Esports, NAVI, and BLG, the mouse focuses on reducing click latency and enabling deeper customization for professional-level gameplay.

SUPERSTRIKE Click System with Inductive Sensing

The key highlight of the PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE is its Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS), which replaces traditional mechanical microswitches.

Uses electromagnetic induction via copper coils

Enables analog input with 0.6mm click travel

Supports adjustable actuation and reset levels

Provides real-time haptic feedback for click confirmation

This system is designed to deliver faster response times and greater control compared to conventional switches.

Performance & Precision

The mouse is equipped with Logitech’s HERO 2 sensor, offering high-end tracking performance:

Up to 44,000 DPI sensitivity

888 IPS tracking speed

88G acceleration

Zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration

Logitech claims up to 30ms reduction in click latency, making it suitable for fast-paced competitive gaming.

Advanced Customization & Controls

The PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE includes multiple levels of customization:

10 levels of actuation adjustment

5 rapid trigger reset levels

Adjustable haptic feedback intensity (levels 1 – 5) via Logitech G HUB

High Polling Rate & Wireless Performance

The mouse supports ultra-fast connectivity with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED technology:

8,000 Hz wireless polling rate (0.125ms)

1,000 Hz wired polling rate

This ensures minimal input lag and consistent responsiveness during gameplay.

The PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE, available in Lunar Eclipse color, features a lightweight design aimed at reducing fatigue during long sessions, with a weight of about 61 to 65 grams range, zero-additive PTFE feet for smoother glide, and up to 90 hours of battery life.

Speaking on the launch, Robin Piispanen, General Manager of PRO and SIM at Logitech G, said, “Speed defines moments, and winning moments decide matches. With SUPERSTRIKE, we’re not just enhancing click speed, we’re giving pros a new level of adaptation, personalization and confidence. This is a true breakthrough in the pursuit of speed and control.”

The price for Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE is ₹23,995 (MRP) and will be available on LogitechG.com, Amazon.in, and other retail stores. The mouse is priced at ₹19,495 on Amazon.in.

Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE Price In India & Availability

Price: MRP ₹23,995 (₹19,495 Amazon.in)

MRP ₹23,995 (₹19,495 Amazon.in) Availability: LogitechG.com, Amazon.in, and other retail stores

Get Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE on Amazon.in

Know More About Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE on LogitechG.com

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