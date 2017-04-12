Aircel now offers free incoming calls on national roaming

With most telecom operators struggling to offer value added services to appease their customers, Aircel is now offering free national roaming to its subscribers.

Aircel has announced the removal of roaming charges for its customers on national roaming across the country. The operator would remove national roaming charges for incoming calls on its network, thereby offering free incoming calls on roaming without any extra charges. Subscribers need to dial *121*909# to activate the free incoming on roaming service.

Speaking about the offer, Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel, said, “We are delighted to announce free incoming calls on roaming for all our customers which will help them stay seamlessly connected and speak long hours with their loved ones even on roaming.”