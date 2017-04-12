Meizu E2 with 5.2 inch HD display and fingerprint scanner launching on April 26

Keeping up with the demand for affordable smartphone offerings, Meizu is now gearing up to launch the Meizu E2.

Meizu has sent out press invites for the launch of the Meizu E2. The handset is scheduled to be unveiled on April 26. While there are still no details about the handset, the rumours indicate that the device would be an affordable offering with basic hardware. Also expected is a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button.

The Meizu E2 is expected to have a 5.2 inch HD display. The smartphone is said to be powered by an octa core processor and would be available in 2/3/4 GB RAM and 16/32/64 GB storage variants. Also expected is a 13 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 5 MP camera. We should know the pricing and other details at the time of the launch.