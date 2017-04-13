HTC One X10 poster surfaces online, hints at bigger battery

The last time we heard of HTC One X10 was back in February when live image of the device surfaced online. The device was initially said to be launched in Q1 2017, however, that didn’t happen. Having said that, an official looking poster of the One X10 has now surfaced online which shows off the device in black color.

This poster was leaked by popular leakster Evan Blass on Twitter. The poster not only shows off the One X10 in black color, but, it also hints at the device coming with bigger battery. You can also see the primary camera which is accompanied by dual-LED flash. Below the camera is the fingerprint scanner and also can be seen is the HTC logo. Also visible is the volume rocker and power button at the right side along with antenna lines at the back of the device.

While the poster leaked by Blass only shows the back of One X10, he had leaked a render (pictured above) back in January which showed the front of the device as well. As of now, there’s no information as to how big the battery will be on the One X10, however, considering the fact that the device is said to sport a 5.5-inch Full-HD display, we expect it to come with somewhere around 3300 to 3500 mAh battery.

Other rumored specs include Helio P10 SoC, 3 GB RAM, Android 7.0 Nougat, 16.3 MP rear camera, 7.9 MP front camera and 32 GB internal storage. While there’s no information on the date of unveiling of HTC One X10, we are pretty sure to come across more leaks before the device is made official.