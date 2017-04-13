Press render of Motorola Moto E4 leaked online

Two days ago, we saw the specifications of Motorola Moto E4 surfacing online. At that time, we didn’t know how the device looked, however, the press renders of Moto E4 have now leaked online which give us our first look at the device.

Well, going by this render of the Moto E4, it clearly looks like the E series has been given a design makeover by Motorola. At the back, you can see the camera bump which is found on the flagship Moto Z as well as the recently launched Moto G5 series smartphones. Also, it looks like Motorola has gone with the metal body for the Moto E4 and you can see the antenna lines at the back which kind of prove it.

Besides, you can also see the speaker at the bottom right at the back of the device. Well, we would say that’s a poor choice as this increases the chances of the audio coming out getting muffled. Moving on to the front, you can see the secondary camera above the display along with LED flash. There’s also an oval shaped home button below the display, however, we are unsure whether it’s housing the fingerprint scanner or not.

According to the recently leaked specs, the Moto E4 is said to be powered by MediaTek MT6737m processor which would be paired with 1, 2, 3 and 4 GB of RAM. Well, yes, that means there would be four variants of the Moto E4. Other rumored specs include 5-inch display, 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera.

For now, that’s all the information available. However, we expect to know more about the device in the coming days.

