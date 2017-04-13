Xiaomi Mi 6 specs revealed on Geekbench, Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6 GB RAM in tow

The Xiaomi Mi 6, successor to last year’s Mi 5, is going to be unveiled next week on April 19, however, the device has already started making appearances on benchmarking websites while revealing its specifications. Last week, the device popped up on GFXBench, and now today, it has made an appearance on Geekbench.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has surfaced on benchmarking website Geekbench while revealing its specifications. According to the Geekbench listing, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 SoC which is laced with 6 GB RAM. The device is also running Android 7.1.1 Nougat which will have Xiaomi’s MIUI laid on top. The device also made a pretty impressive score of 2006 and 6438 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core test respectively.

While the Mi 6 is listed with 6 GB RAM on Geekbench, it allegedly appeared on GFXBench last week with 4 GB RAM. The GFXBench listing also included 64 GB storage (for the 4 GB RAM variant) and 128 GB storage (for the 6 GB RAM variant). Besides, both these variants had processors clocked at different frequencies.

According to that GFXBench listing, the Mi 6 would have 5.1-inch Full-HD display along with a 12 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front.

Well, we are still six days away from the unveiling, hence, we won’t be surprised if a live image or a retail box of the Mi 6 surfaces online before its made official.

