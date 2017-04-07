Alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 pops up on GFXBench revealing its specifications

Xiaomi announced the Mi 5 last year in February. The Mi 5 came with Snapdragon 820 SoC along with 3/4 GB RAM. Well, the Mi 5’s successor, the Xiaomi Mi 6, is said to be unveiled on April 18. While we are still waiting for Xiaomi to announce the Mi 6 launch date, an unknown Xiaomi device which is said to be the Mi 6 has appeared on GFXBench along with its specifications.

An unknown Xiaomi device called Sagit has popped up on GFXBench, and, going by its specifications, it is said to be the Mi 6. The device has been listed with Qualcomm chipsets having different clock frequency. One of them is clocked at 2.2 GHz whereas the other is clocked at 2.4 GHz. Having said that, as this device has Adreno 540 GPU, we are looking at Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood.

The device is also listed with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM along with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage. Well, it seems that there will be two models of the Mi 6. The base model will come with Snapdragon 835 clocked at 2.2 GHz along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, whereas, the higher model will come with Snapdragon 835 clocked at 2.4 GHz along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

This alleged Mi 6 is also running Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports a 5.1-inch Full-HD display. Besides, the device has a 12 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. Both these cameras are capable of recording videos in 4K resolution.

Well, specs wise, this alleged Mi 6 looks like a solid device. We should hear more about it in the coming days as we move closer to its expected date of launch.

