Xiaomi Mi Max 2 appears on GFXBench with its specifications

Around an hour ago, we saw the Mi 6 on GFXBench along with its specifications. Well, one more Xiaomi device has made an appearance on GFXBench along with its specifications, and, it’s none other than the Mi Max 2.

Xiaomi launched its phablet device, the Mi Max, last year in May, and, apart from the Mi 6, it seems that this Chinese manufacturer is also working on the second generation Mi Max called the Mi Max 2. A Xiaomi device called Oxygen has popped up on GFXBench, and, going by its display size, its pretty clear that this device is none other than the Mi Max 2.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has been listed on GFXBench with 6.4-inch Full-HD display. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s 2.2 GHz octa-core processor which is assumed to be the yet unannounced Snapdragon 660. The device comes with Adreno 506 GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks like gaming.

The Mi Max 2 also has 4 GB under the hood along with 128 GB of internal storage. It runs on MIUI based on Android 7.1.1, and, comes with a 12 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP camera on the front. The rear camera is capable of recording videos in 4K resolution.

There’s no information about the battery of Mi Max 2 on GFXBench, however, we assume it to be somewhere between 4800 and 5000 mAh. We should know more about this device once it makes an appearance on other benchmarking websites as well as TENAA.

Source | Via