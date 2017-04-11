Moto E4 specs surface; MediaTek processor in tow

Even as the Moto G5 series is doing quite well in the market, Motorola is already working on an even more affordable offering – the Moto E4.

Motorola is apparently working on the Moto E4 and the Moto E4 Plus smartphones, which the company is expected to release in the next few weeks. While there is not much known about the Moto E4 Plus, the specs of the Moto E4 have been leaked, giving a glimpse in to the hardware of the affordable smartphone.

As per the leak, the upcoming Moto E4 would be powered by the entry-level MediaTek MT6737m processor along with 16 GB of storage. Surprisingly, the handset may be offered in 1 GB, 2 GB, 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants. The device is said to have a decent 5 inch display. Also the company has apparently included a 5 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 2 MP camera.

Based on the specs, it is quite clear that Motorola has kept the Moto E4 quite basic and entry-level. As such, we also expect the company to price the handset accordingly. We are expecting a price point well below the Rs. 10000 mark. Clearly, the device would be targeted at developing markets like India.

Via