Airtel introduces two new prepaid plans costing ₹279 and ₹379

Bharti Airtel has today announced two new prepaid recharge plan in a bid to expand its prepaid recharge portfolio. The newly added plans cost ₹279 and ₹379 and comes with bunch of benefits, similar to the existing plans.

Along with the usual benefits of high-speed data, free SMS, Wynk Music, and Xstream app, the ₹279 plan also comes with ₹4 lakh term life insurance from HDFC Life. The launch of these new plans comes just weeks after the company hiked its tariffs in India.

The listing of the ₹279 plan on Airtel website shows that the plan offers 1.5 GB daily high-speed data and 100 SMS messages per day alongside unlimited voice calls for 28 days. As said, it also offers term life insurance from HDFC Life as well as additional benefits such as four-week courses from Shaw Academy, access to Wynk Music and premium content through Airtel Xstream.

Coming to the ₹379 plan, it offers 6 GB total high-speed data, 900 SMS messages, and unlimited voice calls for 84 days. The plan also provides access to four-week courses from Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, and Xstream app. Both these plan also offers ₹100 cashback on purchasing a FASTag.

Airtel ₹279 Plan Details

Price: ₹279

Validity: 28 days

Voice Calling: Unlimited

Data: 1.5 GB per day

SMS: 100 per day

Others: ₹4 lakh insurance, Shaw Academy access, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium

₹379 Plan Details

Price: ₹379

Validity: 84 days

Voice Calling: Unlimited

Data: 6 GB

SMS: 900

Others: Shaw Academy access, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium

The ₹379 Airtel prepaid plan competes against the ₹379 prepaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea which provides identical voice calling and high-speed data benefits though along with 1,000 SMS messages for a validity of 84 days.